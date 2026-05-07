Natural Grocers Set to Open in Walla Walla With Big Grand Opening Celebration
A new Natural Grocers is opening up in Walla Walla, and it's got folks excited.
New Grocery Option Coming to Walla Walla: Natural Grocers Opens May 20
My wife is a fan of Natural Grocers here in the Tri-Cities, and another location is soon opening in Walla Walla.
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Natural Grocers Bringing Organic Groceries and Supplements to Walla Walla
In a press release from Natural Grocers, the new store will be located at 102 East Poplar Street in Walla Walla.
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May 20th is the grand opening, and here are a few of the specials they've got going on during the grand opening:
Grand Opening festivities at the new Walla Walla location include:
- May 20: Mystery Gift Cards for the first 150 customers – Be among the first in line and receive a Natural Grocers mystery gift card (values range from $5 to $500).i
- May 20: Free Natural Grocers Hand-Crafted Ecuadorian Drawstring Backpack ($30 value) – The first 500 shoppers will receive a unique, hand-crafted bag, woven in collaboration with artisans in Peguche, Ecuador.ii
- May 20: Prize Wheel – Spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. for a chance to win great prizes.iii
- May 20–June 3: Grand Opening Sweepstakes – Customers have the chance to win fabulous prizes, including an Aventon e-bike (valued at $1,400), a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.iv
- May 20–June 30: Up to 50% off Natural Grocers' Always AffordableSM Prices on premium-quality products from every department, including 100% USDA-certified Organic red mangos ($1.49/ea), Natural Grocers® Brand Organic Cheese Shreds and Slices ($2.99 each), Bacon and Bacon Alternatives ($2.99/pkg, excludes Canadian Bacon), GT's Synergy® Kombucha ($2.79/16 oz) and Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt ($1.99/ea).v
So welcome, Natural Grocers, to Walla Walla, and happy shopping, guys.
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals