Meet Murray: One Tail-Wagging Reason to Visit the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

This stunning mixed-breed boy definitely turns heads with his good looks. While they’re not entirely sure of his exact breed mix, they suspect he may have some German Shepherd and maybe even Husky in him. Whatever his mix may be, one thing is certain: Murray is a very striking dog.

Murray was found on N. Elm Ave. in Pasco, but sadly, no owner ever came forward for him.

The Animal Shelter crew is still getting to know his personality, so his profile will be updated as they learn more about him.

For now, he’s a bit of a mystery just waiting for someone to take a chance on him.

What they do know so far is that Murray is a smart dog and very treat-motivated. If you’ve got snacks, he’s more than happy to show off and try out all sorts of tricks.

Due to his intelligence and high energy level, Murray will require regular exercise and mental stimulation; without it, he may become bored and find his own (less desirable) ways to entertain himself.

Murray is neutered and ready to go home today! If you’re looking for a unique-looking companion and are open to learning who a dog truly is over time, Murray might be the perfect match for you.

You can adopt Murray here.