One small town in Washington is starting to charge its residents for shooting off fireworks.

Moxee, Washington, does allow legal fireworks within its city limits, and now they'll start charging their residents a $50 fee/permit to shoot off their fireworks on the 4th of July.

There are also rules for shooting off fireworks, which I'm thinking is a good addition, and if you don't follow the rules, it can cost you up to $1538 if you are shooting off fireworks without a permit.

The City of Moxee posted a flyer discussing the new permits and guidelines. As a former Yakima resident, I've known that Moxee has been liberal with their legal fireworks, but it now looks like a crackdown on some of the craziness that the town is known for.

One new addition is that fireworks on the 4th of July can only be shot off from 9 AM until 11 PM, and everyone knows that some folks will shoot off fireworks before and after the 4th, so I praise the city of Moxee for trying to rein in those folks from breaking the rules.

Do you think other towns in Washington should start selling permits for shooting off fireworks and holding people accountable for their fireworks? Take our poll below and let me know what you think.

