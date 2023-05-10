Moses Lake Spring Festival Brings the FREE Family FUN May 25th-28th

Spring Festival Season is here and there's a BIG one happening in Moses Lake.

Canva Canva loading...

All the fun kicks off at 3 pm on Thursday at McCosh Park. The carnival runs from 4 pm to 10 pm, and a donut eating contest at 7:30 pm. The night continues with a lip sync competition.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, what's a festival without entertainment? And in Moses Lake, it's FREE!

https://www.springfestivalinmoseslake.com/ https://www.springfestivalinmoseslake.com/ loading...

Obviously Tone Loc and Montell Jordan fans will be in heaven in Moses Lake on Friday.

There's so much going on, with a kiddie parade, moonlight parade, car show, and more!

www.springfestivalinmoseslake.com www.springfestivalinmoseslake.com loading...

There's also a farmer's market on Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm. At 9 am, the 3-on-3 basketball tournament gets underway. Be sure to get your team set up BEFORE the tournament. Teams will play a minimum of 3 games. Check out Saturday's full schedule of events, here.

The Spring Festival 10K run and 5K run/walk is always popular.

Spring Fest Fun run is back!! Choose from the 5k or 10k distance. Finish the event at the Surf'n Slide Water Park, which is a great place to have fun. Enjoy kicking off the weekend with a good family event to get the weekend festivities started. The event is a fundraiser to benefit Moses Lake High School Cross Country team. Come and celebrate the weekend with us!~

The last day of the festival wraps up with a FREE concert by Vanilla Ice.

https://www.springfestivalinmoseslake.com/entertainment/vanilla-ice/ https://www.springfestivalinmoseslake.com/entertainment/vanilla-ice/ loading...

For more information and details go here.

Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet?

7 Ways to Beat the Tri-Cities Heat 5 Sure ways to keep cool in the HOT Tri-Cities Summer.