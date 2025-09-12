Salmonella Outbreak Tied to Home Delivery Meals in Washington

If you use a home meal delivery service, you'll want to know about this product recall in Washington State.

Home-Delivered Meals Suspected in Salmonella Outbreak Across Washington State

CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to certain home delivery meals made by Metabolic Meals.

In a posting on the CDC website, Metabolic Meals is recalling the meals with a product date of July 28, 2025.

So far, sixteen cases of illness have been reported across 10 states, including Washington State.

Home Meal Deliveries Under Scrutiny in Washington Salmonella Outbreak

Here are the meals that need pulling if you've got them in your fridge or freezer:

Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken Lot Code: 25199 Best By: 08/07/2025

Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables Lot Code: 25202 Best By: 08/05/2025

Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables Lot Code: 25205 Best By: 08/08/2025

Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables Lot Code: 25203 Best By: 08/06/2025

Additional meal lot codes include: 25199, 25202, 25203, 25204, 25205

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. The symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

So the CDC is asking people to pull the meals just in case, and you can get more details on the recall here.

The good news is that only one case has been reported at this time in Washington.

