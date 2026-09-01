It's that time of year, and another algae bloom alert is being sent out from the Walla Walla County Department of Community Health.

Don’t Let Your Dog Near This Water: Harmful Algae Bloom Detected Near Finley

This time the alert is from the McNary Refuge near Finley. The McNary Wildlife Refuge is seeing elevated levels of cyanobacteria (microcystin), also known as toxic/blue-green algae.

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Harmful Algae Alert: Bloom Detected at McNary Refuge Near the Tri-Cities

Exposure can cause extreme illness in people and pets. The McNary Wildlife Refuge is a popular destination to see bald eagles and other bird species.

McNary has an amazing amount of waterfowl in the refuge, but right now you'll need to take special care if you are headed out there.

Photo by Daniel Miksha on Unsplash Green algae floats on dark water beside grassy bank

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Take these precautions according to officials:

Do not swim or water ski.

Do not drink the water.

Keep pets and livestock away from the water.

Clean fish well and discard guts.

Avoid areas of scum when boating.

When in doubt, stay out. Avoid water that is discolored, smells bad, or has foam, scum, or mats. Dead animals on or near the shoreline can also indicate the presence of toxic algae.

If you see a "Yellow" warning sign, that means there is algae in the water, and people and pets should avoid the area. If you see a red "Danger" warning sign, that means the area is closed.