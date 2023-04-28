Fascinating History of Richland in the ‘Not So Secret City’ Walking Tour

Learn the history of Richland in the "Not So Secret City" walking tour in Richland.

The Manhattan Project National Park rangers will be hosting these guided walks around downtown Richland on the first Wednesday of each month from May through August.

What EXACTLTY is the "Not So Secret City" walking tour?

It's a FREE 2-hour guided walk through the heart of downtown Richland. Participants will learn the fascinating history behind the city of Richland and local businesses. The Manhattan Project began in 1943, transforming Richland in a matter of months.

“It is easy to walk by the historic buildings in downtown Richland and not realize the history that is hidden in plain sight. The Manhattan Project is one of the most transformative events of the 20th century. Stories of the people who helped usher in the atomic age are held within the buildings and landscape in the area around the Parkway in Richland. We are excited to offer these new ranger walks to share this history with locals and visitors,” said Hanford Unit Site Manager Becky Burghart.

When are the "Not So Secret City" tours?

The tours are offered at 9 am on May 3rd, June 7th, July 5th, and August 2nd. Participants will meet at the flagpole in front of the Richland Community Center by 8:45 am for the 9 am departure.

How should participants prepare for the walking tour?

Participants will walk about 1.5 miles (2.4 km) and should wear proper footwear, bring water, and plan for a variety of weather. The route is mostly flat with several gentle inclines on sidewalks or paved surfaces. Sign language interpreters are available for the programs with two weeks advance notice.

More information is available at www.facebook.com/ManhattanProjectNPS. Learn more about the Manhattan Project and Hanford’s role in the project.

