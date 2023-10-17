Rangers are Inviting You to Hike Up Candy Mountain This Saturday
If you've always wanted to hike up Candy Mountain, Saturday will be your opportunity.
Rangers with Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Whitman Mission National Historical Site are leading a history hike up Candy Mountain this Saturday. The "Hike Through Time" ranger program is a FREE guided 3.6-mile round-trip hike to the top of Candy Mountain. The hike is regarded as moderate.
Rangers will share histories of the events that shaped the region at various stops.
Hikers will move forward in time as the stops progress from the Ice Age Floods to the Manhattan Project and its legacies. Topics will include the Native Peoples who have lived here since time immemorial, the Lewis and Clark Expedition, the arrival of Christian missionaries, and the selection of Hanford for plutonium production during World War II.
Hikers should be prepared and plan for a variety of weather.
As you hike up Candy Mountain, participants should be prepared to hike uphill. Bring water and food. Be prepared to be outside for several hours and dress appropriately for the weather. Wear comfortable clothing and closed-toed shoes.
“The Tri-Cities region has intersecting histories that helped shape the development of the United States and the world order after World War II. We are excited to work with rangers from Whitman Mission National Historic Site to share this history that is right here in our backyard,” said Hanford Unit Site Manager Becky Burghart.
Where you'll meet the group before the hike:
Meet in the Candy Mountain trailhead parking lot by 11:45am for a 12:00pm departure. The address is 7004 E. 669 PR NE, Richland. You can learn more about the event here.
7 Best Bike Trails in Tri-Cities, Washington
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner
Chasing Lewis River Falls Waterfalls at Gifford Pinchot National Forest in WA
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Canva-Paul Drake
Top 10-Tri-Cities Campgrounds
Gallery Credit: Patti Banner