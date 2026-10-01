40-Year-Old Yakima Man Killed in Train-Pedestrian Collision

Sad news out of Yakima as a man is dead after being hit by a train on September 30th.

Yakima Man Dies After Being Struck by Train Early Wednesday

In a press release from the Yakima Police Department, a man was lying on the railroad tracks when he was struck by a Burlington Northern train near the1400 block of Gordon Rd

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Personnel from the Yakima Fire Department and the Yakima Police Department located a male pedestrian within the railroad tracks, and the male was pronounced deceased on scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates the man was lying on the railroad tracks when he was struck by the train.

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The train could not stop in time to avoid the collision. Authorities later identified the pedestrian as a 40-year-old Yakima man. The man's name hasn't been released yet.

The collision remains under investigation by the Yakima Police Department Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Adam Schilperoort at 509-424-1643.

We will update this article as we get more information on this tragic accident in Yakima. You can read more details on the incident here.