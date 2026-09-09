Man Wanted on Voyeurism Charges Arrested at Richland Apartment Complex

Imagine a mom's surprise when photos of her teen daughter were uploaded to a Google account, and she wasn't the one who loaded them. She then tipped off the police.

Man Accused of Filming Teen Through Wall Arrested in Richland

In a posting from the Benton County Sheriff's Department, police had been investigating Ryan R. Richardson, 29, since May on voyeurism accusations.

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Richland Man Accused of Using Hidden Camera to Film Teen

Richardson was already wanted on a $100,000 nationwide warrant before being arrested in Richland at the Columbia Park Apartments for nine counts of voyeurism, along with other charges in Adams County.

credit: benton county sheriff's department credit: benton county sheriff's department

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Richardson is accused of drilling a hole into a 14-year-old's room and setting up a camera.

The videos and photos were uploaded to Richardson's ex-girlfriend's phone because they were still linked and connected.

The family informed the police after discovering the videos and pictures. According to the Tri-Cities Herald, the suspect had uploaded 56 photos.

Richardson was spotted on September 1st and was taken into custody thanks to a takedown by K-9 Edward at the Richland apartment complex after a short standoff. Richland Police assisted Benton County Sheriff's Deputies in arresting Richardson.

Richardson was booked into the Benton County Jail as he awaits word from Adams County on his case.