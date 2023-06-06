Major Traffic Delays Expected as SR 225 Closes in Richland

Canva Canva loading...

Expect delays in Traffic as SR 225 in Richland will be closed starting Thursday.

From the Washington State Department of Transportation:

State Route 225 will be closed in both directions at the intersection of State Route 240 (milepost 11) near Horn Rapids/Richland from Thursday evening, June 8 at 6:30 p.m. until Monday morning, June 12 at 4 a.m.

Why the road closures?

Crews will be working to build a roundabout. Detours will be in place. Expect major delays. Plan for this. Give yourself plenty of time.

SR 225 and Hanford Route 10 will close at 6 pm on Thursday. The roads will re-open on Monday at 4 am. SR 240 will remain open in both directions.

However, there will be no access to Hanford Route 10 or to SR 225 to Benton City. Plan ahead.

Motorists traveling to Horn Rapids or the Rattlesnake Mountain Shooting complex will have to use SR 225 through Benton City. And, those driving to Richland from Benton City will have to us I-82 and I-182.

Drivers, construction will take place from 6:30 am to 3:30 pm daily.

Milepost 11 at the intersection of SR-240 near Horn Rapids/Richland. Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Drivers may experience delays due to daytime one-way flagged traffic for road work.

You can find out if there's a road closure or construction happening on any road in Washington at the WSDOT website.

