What to Do if Your Pet Runs Away on the 4th in Tri-Cities
Our dog Bodhi isn't a huge fan of fireworks. We've tried everything over the last few years to keep him calm, but no matter what we do, he doesn't like loud sounds.
First Steps: What to Do Immediately After Your Pet Goes Missing In The Tri-Cities
It comes as no surprise that the #1 holiday weekend where people lose their pets is during the 4th of July.
Losing your pet leaves a sickening pit in your stomach, and if you are lucky, you'll find them quickly, but sadly, that's not always the case.
So if your pet does get away from you this 4th of July weekend, what can you do?
Local Resources That Can Help Recover Your Pet In Tri-Cities, Washington
One resource, thanks to the Tri-Cities Animal Services, could help you find your lost dog or cat over the weekend.
In a posting on their Facebook page, the Tri-Cities Animal Services offered up this valuable resource:
If your pet goes missing—or if you find a lost animal—use the Tri-Cities Lost & Found Pets map to report it and search for matches. Every report helps bring a family back together.
8 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge
The 20 Passwords Washingtonians Get Hacked The Most
Gallery Credit: Sarah Stringer