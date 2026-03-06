Love: The Sweetest Girl Lilith is Up for Adoption from the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

We always get the best dogs stopping by the studio, and we've got the sweetest girl up for adoption from our friends at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter

tri-cities animal shelter

Monica brought over Lilith, and we all just fell in love with her.

Lilith is a 52-pound pit bull mix who was found by a good Samaritan on West 1st Place in Kennewick.

Lilith is a dog who absolutely mirrors the energy around her. Inside the shelter, she matches the hustle and bustle, alert, engaged, and ready for action.

She walked well past other dogs while exiting the kennel area, but once outside, she was very interested in saying hello to the dogs playing in the yards.

Her history of being around other dogs or cats is unknown. Once she's out and away from the shelter environment, she settles nicely and shows a calmer, more focused side.

She may only weigh 52 pounds, but she is strong and full of enthusiasm.

She walks well on a leash, mostly staying at your side, though she occasionally likes to take the lead.

They currently have her listed as a pit bull mix, though there may be a little herding breed influence in there.

Sweet Senior Dog Rip Is Up For Adoption In The Tri-Cities

She did some great tricks for us in the studio, and she just melted our hearts. If you could pick one dog to adopt, I'd pick her.

Lilith knows basic commands and is eager to work and please. She proudly showed off her “sit” and “down,” and is very food motivated and takes treats gently.

She has a surprisingly big bark for a not-so-big gal and still carries a bit of puppy energy despite being estimated around 5 years old.

Check her out and get more details here, and let's get her a forever home.