I'm sure you've heard of this before because it happens from time to time in the Tri-Cities. That is the ability save big for a few hours at the pump. It isn't available everywhere around town, but you can take advantage of the savings at just under 20 locations.

Circle K is back with their big savings day at the pump. You can save 40 cents per gallon today only at all Circle k locations in, and around, the Tri-Cities. Circle K "Fuel Day" starts at 4pm and runs until 7pm. The last time Circle K offered 40 cents off was right before another holiday weekend in May.

It's no secret that Washington State is one of the most expensive for gas in the U.S. (3rd highest according to AAA). Fact is, we are one of only three states (California and Hawaii are the other two) that have an average gas price of over $4 per gallon (we are at $4.39).



Focusing closer to home, Benton County is averaging $4.18 and Franklin County is averaging $4.11 per gallon. When you're talking over $60 to fill an average size gas tank (15 gallons), knocking off 40 cents per gallon is going to help a few wallets out there.

If you're going to take advantage of today's offer, I'd suggest deciding which Circle K you're going to hit and get there as early as you can. The lines get packed pretty quick but as long as you get in one with enough time before 7pm you should be able to take advantage of the deal.