Walmart Recalls Popular Canned Fruit in Washington Due to Possible Lead
You'll want to check your pantry for another food recall that is sweeping Washington State
FDA Recall: Canned Pears and Fruit Cocktail Pulled From Walmart Shelves in WA
27 states are involved in this canned fruit recall from Pacific Coast Producers in Lodi, California.
Several cans of fruit might be contaminated with lead, including cans of pear halves that were sold in Washington State.
Washington Shoppers Urged to Toss This Recalled Canned Fruit From Walmart
Here are the lots and cans you should be looking for in your pantry:
|Product Name
|Description / Contents
|Package Size
|Lot Number
|UPC
|Best If Used By
|Distributed By
|Fruit Cocktail in 100% Juice
|Diced peaches, diced pears, grapes, peach pulp & juice, pineapple sectors, pear juice concentrate, halved cherries
|15 oz can
|6FCB 02 C2206
|077890461525
|Sept 1, 2027
|Pacific Coast Producers / Wegmans / Walmart
|Halved Pears in Pear Juice
|Pear halves in pear juice
|15 oz can
|6PJ 09 C2295
|077890747490
|Sept 1, 2027
|Wegmans Food Markets
|Sliced Pears in Organic Pear Juice
|Pear slices in organic pear juice
|15 oz can
|6OPSJ 04 C289
|077890365410
|Sept 1, 2027
|Wegmans Food Markets
|Pear Halves in Pear Juice
|Pear halves in pear juice
|15 oz can
|6PJ 09 C2425
|077890365410
|Sept 1, 2027
|Walmart
So far, no illnesses have been reported through the FDA.
If you do find these products, please dispose of them or return them to your local Walmart for a full refund.
You can read more details about the recall here.
