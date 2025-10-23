Walmart Recalls Popular Canned Fruit in Washington Due to Possible Lead

You'll want to check your pantry for another food recall that is sweeping Washington State

FDA Recall: Canned Pears and Fruit Cocktail Pulled From Walmart Shelves in WA

27 states are involved in this canned fruit recall from Pacific Coast Producers in Lodi, California.

credit: FDA credit: FDA loading...

Get our free mobile app

Several cans of fruit might be contaminated with lead, including cans of pear halves that were sold in Washington State.

Washington Shoppers Urged to Toss This Recalled Canned Fruit From Walmart

Here are the lots and cans you should be looking for in your pantry:

Product Name Description / Contents Package Size Lot Number UPC Best If Used By Distributed By Fruit Cocktail in 100% Juice Diced peaches, diced pears, grapes, peach pulp & juice, pineapple sectors, pear juice concentrate, halved cherries 15 oz can 6FCB 02 C2206 077890461525 Sept 1, 2027 Pacific Coast Producers / Wegmans / Walmart Halved Pears in Pear Juice Pear halves in pear juice 15 oz can 6PJ 09 C2295 077890747490 Sept 1, 2027 Wegmans Food Markets Sliced Pears in Organic Pear Juice Pear slices in organic pear juice 15 oz can 6OPSJ 04 C289 077890365410 Sept 1, 2027 Wegmans Food Markets Pear Halves in Pear Juice Pear halves in pear juice 15 oz can 6PJ 09 C2425 077890365410 Sept 1, 2027 Walmart

So far, no illnesses have been reported through the FDA.

If you do find these products, please dispose of them or return them to your local Walmart for a full refund.

You can read more details about the recall here.

READ NEXT: Recall Alert: Frozen Breakfast Burrito Recall in Washington State