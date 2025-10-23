Walmart Recalls Popular Canned Fruit in Washington Due to Possible Lead

Walmart Recalls Popular Canned Fruit in Washington Due to Possible Lead

You'll want to check your pantry for another food recall that is sweeping Washington State

FDA Recall: Canned Pears and Fruit Cocktail Pulled From Walmart Shelves in WA

27 states are involved in this canned fruit recall from Pacific Coast Producers in Lodi, California.

credit: FDA
Several cans of fruit might be contaminated with lead, including cans of pear halves that were sold in Washington State.

Washington Shoppers Urged to Toss This Recalled Canned Fruit From Walmart

Here are the lots and cans you should be looking for in your pantry:

Product NameDescription / ContentsPackage SizeLot NumberUPCBest If Used ByDistributed By
Fruit Cocktail in 100% JuiceDiced peaches, diced pears, grapes, peach pulp & juice, pineapple sectors, pear juice concentrate, halved cherries15 oz can6FCB 02 C2206077890461525Sept 1, 2027Pacific Coast Producers / Wegmans / Walmart
Halved Pears in Pear JuicePear halves in pear juice15 oz can6PJ 09 C2295077890747490Sept 1, 2027Wegmans Food Markets
Sliced Pears in Organic Pear JuicePear slices in organic pear juice15 oz can6OPSJ 04 C289077890365410Sept 1, 2027Wegmans Food Markets
Pear Halves in Pear JuicePear halves in pear juice15 oz can6PJ 09 C2425077890365410Sept 1, 2027Walmart

So far, no illnesses have been reported through the FDA.

If you do find these products, please dispose of them or return them to your local Walmart for a full refund.

You can read more details about the recall here.

