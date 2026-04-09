Wondering When Your Irrigation Water Turns On? KID Has a Map for That

April 1st was the kick-off for the 2026 irrigation season in Kennewick and the surrounding areas. I've been waiting patiently as my lawn is looking brown and it needs some H20 ASAP.

Kennewick Residents Can Now Track Irrigation Water Status Online

I'm jealous, as my neighbor's yard is emerald green, but they also don't have three dogs trampling the grass like at my place.

Get our free mobile app

Waiting on Irrigation Water? Here’s How to Check Your Area in Kennewick, Washington

If you are part of the Kennewick Irrigation District and need a water update, they now have the 2026 irrigation water map, where you can track water outages and whether your water is off or on already.

bernd-dittrich-sktvztjcgas-unsplash bernd-dittrich-sktvztjcgas-unsplash loading...

READ MORE: KID Issues Restricted Water Details for Spring and Summer

You can check out KID's water status map at kid.org.

You then simply click the color where your home or business resides, and you'll see a date range.

You can also type in your address in the search bar on the top left, then click on the map.

I use the map all the time.

Here are a few tips: As testing is completed and no problems are found, that area will turn blue.

If an outage is reported, it will turn red, and the map will show a label describing the repair type.

Repair labels may include: Mainline Repair, Valve Repair, Pump Repair, or Private Repair.

You can get more details on the Kennewick Irrigation's Water Outage Map here