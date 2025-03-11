If you've lived in the Tri-Cities area for long, you can agree we have seen lots of changes over the years.

One of the best improvements I think, is the beautiful greenbelt paths and walkways.

Kennewick is making strides to enhance its greenbelt areas and pedestrian pathways, with a focus on creating a more vibrant, accessible, and sustainable community.

These improvements are part of a broader effort to boost quality of life, attract tourism, and support local industry by keeping the Tri-Cities area on the cutting edge of urban development.

In 2024, Kennewick planned to complete several key projects, pending funding approval.

These include upgrades to existing greenbelt trails, improved lighting for safety, and the addition of benches and rest areas to encourage more community use.

The city is also working on extending pedestrian pathways to better connect neighborhoods, parks, and commercial areas, making it easier for residents and visitors to explore the area on foot or by bike.

Kennewick's Greenbelt: Looking ahead to 2025

Kennewick has proposed even more ambitious projects, such as the development of new green spaces, the installation of eco-friendly landscaping, and the creation of interactive features like interpretive signs highlighting the region’s natural and cultural history.

These changes aim to make the Greenbelt areas not only more functional but also more engaging for all ages.

The Tri-Cities region, including Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland, is experiencing a renaissance of growth and innovation.

Constant updates to infrastructure, public spaces, and recreational areas are helping to attract new businesses, support tourism, and foster a sense of community pride.

By investing in these improvements, the Tri-Cities is ensuring it remains a dynamic and thriving place to live, work, and visit for years to come.

