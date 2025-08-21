(The Center Square) – A planned religious rally in the heart of Seattle’s LGBTQ neighborhood later this month will be held in a different park instead after pushback from residents.

The religious concert event is part of Let Us Worship’s “Revive in 25” tour of multiple U.S. cities to “renew cities that have been devastated for generations." Sean Feucht, a Christian musician and founder of the Let Us Worship movement, posted on social media last May that Seattle approved a permit for the event at Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Aug. 30. That was not true, as previously reported by The Center Square.

Instead, the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department issued a park use permit on Tuesday for the concert event at Gas Works Park in the Fremont neighborhood.

Feucht posted on social media that the park use permit was the “surprise of 2025,” but falsely claimed that the city is “personally inviting us back to worship there.”

In a press release, Seattle ​​Mayor Bruce Harrell and City Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth said the city worked with Feucht and Let Us Worship to suggest alternative park locations as a result of pushback from residents concerned about the religious rally being held in the LGBTQ neighborhood.

“After that conversation, the organizers have agreed to move their event to Gas Works Park. We are grateful that they were receptive to our recommendation,” Seattle ​​Mayor Bruce Harrell and City Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth said in a joint statement.

The planned concert was announced immediately after a previous rally titled “MayDay USA” was held by a faith-based group at Cal Anderson Park in May. A counterprotest occurred and ultimately 23 arrests were made. The event drew national attention.

Seattle Parks and Recreation permits a variety of events and gatherings in its public parks, including rallies, protests, and free speech events as First Amendment protections require the city to enable the expression of free speech throughout the parks system.

Harrell and Hollingsworth acknowledge these rights, but add that public safety for event participants is also important.

“Everyone has a First Amendment right to make their voices heard, regardless of content or belief ... we are focused on facilitating that right of expression for everyone in our city – while also prioritizing safety,” said Harrell and Hollingsworth.

The Let Us Worship concert will happen at 5 p.m. Aug. 30.