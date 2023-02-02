Kennewick Wrapping Rascals Give Huge Gift to Kadlec Security K9 Team

Kadlec Security Services in Richland is thankful for a local wrapping group.

The Wrapping Rascals are a husband-wife team with volunteers who wrap presents free of charge. During the Christmas season, the Wrapping Rascals are stationed in a trailer outside of Ranch & Home in Kennewick. The group accepts donations for charity.

The group decided to present their collected donations to the Kadlec Security teams. Bob and Karen Zylman and several volunteers who make up the Wrapping Rascals presented a check for $2,800 to support the hospital's K9 teams.

In a recent Kadlec Foundation news release Karen Zylman stated:

This year, we decided to support the Kadlec K9 Team as a way to say ‘Thank you’ to our local healthcare workers and first responders. We know they have had a difficult time these past few years and we believe it is important to recognize, thank and support them when it comes to safety in their workplace and in all of our community. Thank you to everyone who utilized our services this season and we look forward to seeing you again next year!

According to Kadlec Security Services Manager Jacob Raleigh,

“Kadlec Security Services is beyond grateful to the Wrapping Rascals for this generous

donation. These funds will be put towards training for our two specialized K9 Teams as well as a few well-earned treats and toys. We are glad for the opportunity to strengthen our community partnerships along with our steadfast commitment to safe and compassionate care. Thank you!”

Well done, Wrapping Rascals. Well done. I can't wait to see you this Christmas!

