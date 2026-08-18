Kennewick Traffic Alert: Southridge Road Paving and Roundabout Closures

It's that time of year with the nice weather, which means more road construction in Kennewick.

Here's what areas of Kennewick you'll want to avoid over the next week or two in the Southridge area of town.

Southridge Roundabout Will Close During Upcoming Road Paving

The City of Kennewick has announced that a portion of Southridge will be closed for road work, with two flaggers on-site.

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Kennewick Roundabout Closures Planned as Southridge Roads Are Paved

The roundabout at Southridge Boulevard and Ridgeline Drive will be closed August 18, 19, 24, and 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

You'll find the closure from Southridge, between Ridgeline Drive and W 36th Place.

credit: city of kennewick credit: city of kennewick

The work dates will be August 18–21st and August 24–25th. You can expect work hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m

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The City of Kennewick says to expect delays and detours. The City is also asking drivers to follow the flaggers' orders and give yourself some extra time on your morning commute.

As summer winds down here in the Columbia Basin, just take note of these summertime road construction projects, especially as back-to-school gets underway as well.