Kennewick School Resource Officer Saves Student in Bus Stop Emergency

Shout out to a quick-thinking Kennewick Police Resource Officer; a young life was saved.

Alert Officer Spots Universal Choking Sign, Helps Student in Distress

In a Facebook posting from the Kennewick Police Department, it seemed like an ordinary day for Officer Tim Harris when he spotted a student in distress at a school bus stop.

Heroic Highlands SRO Rushes to Help Choking Student

Harris was monitoring students near Highlands Middle School, near a bus stop, when he saw a student flagging him down with the universal sign for choking.

Officer Harris immediately stepped in and began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

When the obstruction did not clear, he calmly conducted a finger sweep and successfully dislodged a piece of hard candy, allowing the student to breathe again.

Whew!

Luckily, Officer Harris was on the scene, and the Kennewick Police wanted to emphasize the importance of the role our local school resource officers play in the community.

The outpouring of positive comments on the Kennewick Police Department's Facebook will put a smile on your face.