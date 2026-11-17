If you've been frustrated with all the construction going on Olympia Street in Kennewick, heads up: another shutdown for a few days is happening from the 17th - 19th of November.

Need to Drive West Park Hills? Here's What Kennewick Drivers Should Know

The City of Kennewick has posted the road closures for West Park Hills Drive that you should know about over the next few days.

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Kennewick Road Closures Start Today: Here's Where You Need to Detour

West Park Hills Dr between South Olympia Street and South Ione Street will be closed Nov. 17 and 18.

The section between South Jean Street and South Garfield will be closed Nov. 19.

West Park Hills Dr between South Olympia Street and South Garfield Street

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The reason for these road closures is to patch asphalt and adjust utilities.

The best thing you can do is follow the detour signs and give yourself plenty of time during these detours from 8 AM until 4 PM on the 17th, 18th, and 19th.