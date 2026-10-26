Kennewick Road Closure Scheduled for Tuesday, October 27

Several road projects are winding down in Kennewick, but it looks like we'll get another road closure for good measure.

Kennewick Drivers Face Tuesday Closure on Quincy Street

We've already been dealing with the slowdowns along 27th Avenue and Olympia, along with the detours at 10th and Olympia.

The 10th and Olympia closure is projected to be done by October 27th.

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Road Closure Planned on South Quincy Street Tuesday

The newest closure is South Quincy Street between West Kennewick Avenue and West 1st Avenue according to the City of Kennewick, which will be closed for paving on Oct. 27th for paving.

Thanks to the city, I've enclosed a map below of the street closure.

credit: city of kennewick credit: city of kennewick

READ MORE: KPD Takes Down Car Thief After Chase And Foot Pursuit

South Quincy Street between West Kennewick Avenue and West 1st Avenue will be closed October 27th from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detour while work is underway.

If you are curious about the 27th and Olympia project, road crews are working on approximately 5,544 LF of 24 in. ductile iron potable water pipeline along S. Olympia St. between W. 19th Ave. and W. 36th Ave.

Work includes connections to the existing water distribution system, installation of new fire hydrants, reconnection of existing fire hydrants, and reconnection of existing domestic water services and meters.