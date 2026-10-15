Kennewick Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting Near W. 3rd Avenue
If you heard shots overnight, Kennewick Police may want to speak with you.
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In a posting from the Kennewick Police Department, the department said shots rang out overnight near W 3rd Ave and S Reed St.
Kennewick Police Find Shell Casings After Overnight Gunfire
The shots rang out at 12:21 AM on October 15th. Residents called in from the area and advised that they were woken up by gunshots.
No one was harmed, and no damage has been reported at this time.
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Officers arrived on scene and located shell casings in the roadway. Officers will be investigating this incident further
Kennewick Police are asking anyone who knows anything about these overnight gunshots to reach out to the KPD on their non-emergency number 509-628-0333.
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals