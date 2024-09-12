Kennewick Macy’s Survived Round of Closures for Washington

Macy's and I go way back! When I first moved here in 1990 I think it was Lamonts in that location and then Bon Marche and when it became Macy's at the Kennewick Mall, I got a credit card there.

I think my limit back then was $300. I was hardly making any money in those years and It was a very good way to build credit when I was young and also provide myself with a wardrobe.

My limit increased over the years, but I've always been careful not to run a balance on the card.

When I was attending events or had musical performances I would call "Ruby" and she would have outfits for me all picked out that she thought I'd like. I'd pop in and try on all the clothes she'd picked out for me.

I loved her taste. I'd often end up purchasing all the outfits she chose for me. Some I still have today if you can believe that.

You don't get that kind of service in many places anymore. When I moved away to Seattle for a few years I obviously stopped shopping there. But, recently I went to Macy's and asked if she still worked there. I think they said she did but just occasionally.

I really should go there and thank her again for all that wonderful personal care she gave me over the years!

Don't ya just love it when people show up in your life and are a presence that makes your day a bit better? I love kind people. They truly make living so much more pleasant. If you ever feel like you don't have anything to offer up to the world, just be KIND it goes a million miles to making the world a better place!

I try to let people know how much they make a difference. No doubt some have no idea. I remember her fondly. I should pop in and thank her again.

I feel the same way about my gynecologist. ( I know that sounds weird) But it's important to have good care if you're a woman going through childbearing years. I absolutely loved my doctor who always made me feel important and taken care of.

Honestly, I don't always feel that we get the special care we did decades ago in the Medical industry. I do have a great dermatologist though. Ok, back to the point...Haha, which is Macy's is closing many locations! But lucky for US, Macy's in the Kennewick Columbia Center Mall is here to stay! At least for now!

