Kennewick Remembers: Full Schedule for Sept. 11 Ceremony
Where were you on September 11th, 25 years ago? I had just started a new radio job in Yakima and was speechless when that first plane hit the North Tower.
I was in shock and wasn't able to talk.
Kennewick’s Field of Remembrance Will Honor 2,977 Lives
As we remember that day all these years later, we can never forget the loss and bravery of those impacted by this horrible tragedy.
In Kennewick today at the September 11th memorial, Tri-Citians are gathering to remember.
Thanks to the Kennewick Firefighters, here is the complete schedule for today at the Southridge Complex off 395.
September 11 Memorial Schedule
• 6:30 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. — Honor Guard assumes watch. The Honor Guard will change every half hour, with a bell toll and moment of silence marking significant moments throughout the morning.
• 8:46 a.m. — Flight 11 strikes the North Tower
• 9:03 a.m. — Flight 175 strikes the South Tower
• 9:37 a.m. — Flight 77 strikes the Pentagon
• 9:59 a.m. — South Tower collapses
• 10:28 a.m. — North Tower collapses
• 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Field of Remembrance open for viewing. One flag will be planted for each of the 2,977 lives lost.
• 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Parking and Benton-Franklin Transit shuttle service available
• 5:30 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. — Evening Memorial Ceremony
Evening Ceremony
Welcome Address: Mayor Jason McShane
Emcee: KFD Fire Chief Michael Heffner
Keynote Speaker: Darin Kinder, 9/11 survivor and former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent
Additional Speakers: U.S. Army Veteran & Washington State Senator Matt Boehnke; U.S. Army Veteran Kris Beyer
The ceremony will conclude with the Last Alarm and the Changing of the Flag.
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Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals