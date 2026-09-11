Kennewick Remembers: Full Schedule for Sept. 11 Ceremony

Where were you on September 11th, 25 years ago? I had just started a new radio job in Yakima and was speechless when that first plane hit the North Tower.

I was in shock and wasn't able to talk.

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Kennewick’s Field of Remembrance Will Honor 2,977 Lives

As we remember that day all these years later, we can never forget the loss and bravery of those impacted by this horrible tragedy.

In Kennewick today at the September 11th memorial, Tri-Citians are gathering to remember.

Thanks to the Kennewick Firefighters, here is the complete schedule for today at the Southridge Complex off 395.

credit: kennewick fire department credit: kennewick fire department

September 11 Memorial Schedule

• 6:30 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. — Honor Guard assumes watch. The Honor Guard will change every half hour, with a bell toll and moment of silence marking significant moments throughout the morning.

• 8:46 a.m. — Flight 11 strikes the North Tower

• 9:03 a.m. — Flight 175 strikes the South Tower

• 9:37 a.m. — Flight 77 strikes the Pentagon

• 9:59 a.m. — South Tower collapses

• 10:28 a.m. — North Tower collapses

• 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Field of Remembrance open for viewing. One flag will be planted for each of the 2,977 lives lost.

• 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. — Parking and Benton-Franklin Transit shuttle service available

• 5:30 p.m. – 6:55 p.m. — Evening Memorial Ceremony

Evening Ceremony

Welcome Address: Mayor Jason McShane

Emcee: KFD Fire Chief Michael Heffner

Keynote Speaker: Darin Kinder, 9/11 survivor and former U.S. Secret Service Special Agent

Additional Speakers: U.S. Army Veteran & Washington State Senator Matt Boehnke; U.S. Army Veteran Kris Beyer

The ceremony will conclude with the Last Alarm and the Changing of the Flag.