New Kennewick Cake Shop is Open &#038; Ready to Amaze You

New Kennewick Cake Shop is Open & Ready to Amaze You

In case you haven't heard, there's a new cake shop open Tri-Cities.

Get our free mobile app

I fully enjoy every second where I am decorating cakes, so I invite you to try our cakes and be part of this journey. ~ Pilar Hernandez (Angelica)

Delicakes by Angelica-Facebook
loading...

Delicakes by Angelica recently opened its doors to customers in a new Kennewick location. The specialty cake shop is now open at 2803 West Clearwater Avenue. The family owned business began with Pilar Hernandez' mother several years ago at home. A few cakes a month turned into more and more. That's when Pilar stepped in, to take the growing business to the next level. So, they began baking cakes at the Specialty Kitchen in Pasco for 5 years. They outgrew the kitchen.

Cakes by Angelica-Facebook
loading...

It was time to find the business a new home for Delicakes by Angelica.

Delicakes by Angelica
loading...

And today, the operation is in Kennewick, where the Delicakes by Angelica specializes in creating custom cakes for special occasions, birthdays, quinceañeras, weddings and more. According to the website, Pilar, (Angelica) loves decorating cakes and encourages everyone to stop by.

I fully enjoy every second where I am decorating cakes, so I invite you to try our cakes and be part of this journey.

Popular Child Stars From Every Year

Below, Stacker sifted through movie databases, film histories, celebrity biographies and digital archives to compile this list of popular pint-sized actors from 1919 through 2021.

25 richest people in America and how they did it

St﻿acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

LOOK: These Are the 50 biggest retailers in America

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.
Filed Under: Kennewick
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA