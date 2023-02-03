New Kennewick Cake Shop is Open & Ready to Amaze You
In case you haven't heard, there's a new cake shop open Tri-Cities.
I fully enjoy every second where I am decorating cakes, so I invite you to try our cakes and be part of this journey. ~ Pilar Hernandez (Angelica)
Delicakes by Angelica recently opened its doors to customers in a new Kennewick location. The specialty cake shop is now open at 2803 West Clearwater Avenue. The family owned business began with Pilar Hernandez' mother several years ago at home. A few cakes a month turned into more and more. That's when Pilar stepped in, to take the growing business to the next level. So, they began baking cakes at the Specialty Kitchen in Pasco for 5 years. They outgrew the kitchen.
It was time to find the business a new home for Delicakes by Angelica.
And today, the operation is in Kennewick, where the Delicakes by Angelica specializes in creating custom cakes for special occasions, birthdays, quinceañeras, weddings and more. According to the website, Pilar, (Angelica) loves decorating cakes and encourages everyone to stop by.
