There's no doubt about it: winter is here, at least unofficially. The weather's barely hitting 40 degrees in Tri-Cities and that means not only frost, but snow, is inevitable.

If you have outdoor pets, please make sure they have a warm place to sleep and an ample supply of running water that will not freeze. Better yet, consider bringing your pets inside to stay warm during the chill.

Did you know there are laws for keeping your pets outdoors?

Washington State law RCW 16.52.350 states:

A tethered dog must have access to clean water and necessary shelter that is safe and protective while tethered. The shelter and water vessel must be constructed or attached in such a way that the dog cannot knock over the shelter or water vessel.

Local city governments often have additional rules about keeping pets outdoors. For example in West Richland:

WRMC 6.08.010 Confinement – Outdoors – Requirements Dogs or cats kept outdoors for more than six continuous hours must be provided with a moisture-proof and wind-proof shelter by the owner.

Still keeping your pet outside in the cold? Here are some tips.

The Animal Humane Society offers some tips about winter weather for pets, including:

Outdoor pets typically need more food in cold weather, because they must burn more calories to keep warm.

in cold weather, because they must burn more calories to keep warm. Check regularly for frostbite , especially on paws and ears.

, especially on paws and ears. Keep clean drinking water available at all times - and make sure it doesn't freeze.

available at all times - and make sure it doesn't freeze. Keep an eye out for and clean up all antifreeze spills — one lick of the sweet-tasting fluid can be fatal to an animal.

— one lick of the sweet-tasting fluid can be fatal to an animal. Cats have been known to climb onto vehicle engines for warmth. Knock on the hood of your car before starting the engine if you suspect your cat could be inside.

for warmth. Knock on the hood of your car before starting the engine if you suspect your cat could be inside. Watch for signs of hypothermia — weak pulse, dilated pupils, decreased heart rate, extreme shivering, pale or blue mucous membranes, body temperature below 95 degrees, stupor and unconsciousness. Consequences of extreme hypothermia may include neurological problems including coma, heart problems, and kidney failure.

Of course, if you have any questions, always ask your veterinarian.

A small dog in a sweater; the right lists signs of hypothermia

There's even more to consider.

You can learn even more about keeping pets taken care of in the chilly days ahead with Better Pet's Cold-Weather Care Guide. That includes tips about grooming, cold-weather gear, and how to tell if your pet's uncomfortable.

