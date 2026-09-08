Grant County Deputies arrested a 21-year old woman after a man said she pulled a knife on him an took his pet.

Hannah Gannon Is Accused of Robbery and Intimidating a Public Servant

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Deputies were called to the 8000 block of Patton Boulevard at about 12:45 pm after te victim reported that Gannon threatened him with the knife and took off with his cat.

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On the Way to the Call, Deputies Spotted a Woman Matching Gannon's Description

As deputies followed the Suspect, she managed to slip through a hole in a fence along SR 17.

While deputies made contact with Gannon, she made threats to stab them. Then, as the deputies backed off, the suspect was eventually captured after she was tracked by K9 Storm.

Gannon was taken into custody, arrested and was booked into the Grant County Jail. She's facing charges for:

• Investigation of first-degree robbery

• Felony threats to kill

• Intimidating a public servant

• Obstructing law enforcement

Threatening to kill someone in Washington State is classified as felony harassment, a Class C felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

Presumably, the cat and victim are doing ok.

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