How to Buy Jelly Roll Tickets in Walla Walla Without Getting Burned

Jelly Roll tickets for Walla Walla go on sale Friday, February 27th, and the Wine Country Amphitheater is already warning potential ticket buyers about scams concerning the upcoming on-sale.

Here’s When and Where to Grab Jelly Roll Tickets in Walla Walla

In a posting from the Wine Country Amphitheater, the venue is warning of scams with 3rd party and resellers when it comes to buying your tickets. It's going to be a big show, and that means plenty of folks will be trying to scam innocent people.

Jelly Roll Ticket Warning: Avoid Resellers and Fake Seats

Here's what you need to know:

General Admission tickets are $125+ fees and will be available only on their official ticketing site.

The public onsale is Friday, 2/27, at 11 AM PST, and you can purchase tickets online at WINECOUNTRYCONCERTS.COM or TICKETWEB.COM, or in person at Hot Poop Records in downtown Walla Walla.

The post continues that buyers shouldn't be fooled; the venue is strictly general admission lawn seating with standing room. There are no sections, rows, seat numbers, etc.

So, as you get ready to snap up your Jelly Roll tickets, don't be fooled or scammed.