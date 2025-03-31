Whoot: Jake Owen is Coming to the Benton Franklin Fair

Jake Owen is Coming to the Benton Franklin Fair on August 19th, 2025

Get ready for another great night of music as Jake Owen is coming to the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo.



You know all the hits: “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” “American Country Love Song,” “Made for You,” and “Up There Down Here,”

Kicker Country Stampede Manhattan, Kansas - Day 3 Rick Diamond loading...

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 4 at 8 am, with reserved seating options ranging from $30 to $60.

Who's excited for this year's fair? We've got Wynonna, Smash Mouth with Sir Mix-A-Lot, Daughtry, and now Jake Owen coming to the fair - a great concert line-up

The fair does advise you to buy your tickets from their official site so you don't get taken advantage of - here is the link as tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 am - click here for more details.

Get ready, Tri-Cities, Jake Owen is coming to the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo!

