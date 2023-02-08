Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?

When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?

If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act.

When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State

This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round in the state. But does this mean that Washington residents won’t have to “fall back” or “spring forward” any longer?

We "spring forward" on March 12th but the question remains, will this be the last time we observe Daylight Saving Time in Washington State?

Let’s take a closer look at the Sunshine Protection Act and what it means for daylight saving in Washington State and how it could affect you in the future.

What Does The Sunshine Protection Act Do?

The purpose of the Sunshine Protection Act is to keep daylight saving time all year round in Washington state.

Currently, daylight saving begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November each year.

The law would extend those dates so that there would be no switching back and forth between standard and daylight saving times.

Instead, Washingtonians would stay on Standard Daylight Time all year long.

Why Is This Change Important?

This change is important because it can benefit everyone from children to farmers and business owners throughout the state.

When we are forced to spring forward and fall back, our bodies must adjust to new sleep schedules that can cause us fatigue, stress, and depression.

Keeping daylight saving all year round eliminates this disruption to our biological clocks as well as provides more light after work hours when people are most likely to be outside enjoying recreational activities with their families or friends.

Is This Going To Happen In 2023?

While there has been much talk about making this law official, nothing has been set in stone yet.

As of right now, Congress must approve this change before it can become a reality - meaning that we don't know if Washington will still have one more last Daylight Saving time in 2023.

Washington State already passed a law to eliminate Daylight Saving Time in 2019 but awaits the official passing of the law before implementing it.

At this time. Congress keeps shooting for November 2023 as the final daylight saving time but it remains to be seen.

It's possible that Congress could pass legislation allowing for this change sooner rather than later - but until then, we'll just have to wait and see - the bill still needs to pass the House of Representatives as the Senate has already passed the bill. If it passes, then it becomes law and Washington State will no longer observe Daylight Saving Time.

Washington's Sunshine Protection Act is a great idea for many reasons - not least because it could eliminate the hassle of having to adjust our sleep schedules twice a year due to changing time zones.

However, until Congress approves this change officially - we don't know if there will still be one more last Daylight Saving time in 2023 or not - Until then, enjoy your extra hour of sleep while you can.

