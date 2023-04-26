Is It Legal to Live in a Camper on a WA Street?

Have you ever wondered if people are living in a trailer parked on your street?

In my Richland neighborhood, I've noticed an RV parked on the street for several days. While I haven't actually seen any occupants, the RV usually is gone after a few days. Then, it returns several weeks later.

Can you legally live in a camper on a street in Washington?

I googled it. In Washington, a permit is required to allow recreational vehicles, boats and/or boat trailers and other trailers to be parked on the street or in a city parking lot longer than 24 hours. In some cities, RV parking on a residential street is allowed with a permit. RV parking laws vary by state. Oftentimes, I see RV's parked overnight in parking lots. Can you live in an RV on your own land?

Can you live in an RV in Washington? According to Washington State law:

It is legal to live in an RV with no restrictions state wide but there are lots of zoning restrictions you will need to worry about depending on where you are trying to stay.

Tri-Cities has a lot of wonderful areas to park your RV's and trailers.

In Richland, there's MoonRiver RV Resort and Horn Rapids RV Resort. Feel free to scroll on to check out the best camping sites. There are quite a few. And, some are on the majestic Columbia River.

