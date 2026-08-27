I-90 Travel Alerts Are Changing Aug. 31: Here’s What Washington Drivers Need to Know

The Washington State Department of Transportation is shifting where you get your I-90 travel alerts starting on August 31st.

Your I-90 Travel Text Alerts Are Ending — Here's What's Replacing Them

I often talk about "know before you go" when traveling in Washington State, and I realize I-90 travel alerts are important to many travelers this time of year.

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No More I-90 Travel Texts? Here's How to Keep Getting Alerts

So the big change that you need to know about is that WSDOT is transitioning I-90 travel alerts to the WSDOT Mobile App.

Photo by Daniel Prado on Unsplash red and white truck on road during daytime

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The WSDOT says the change is to keep costs down, as the WSDOT had to pay a third party for the current alerts system.

So, going forward, download the WSDOT app so you'll be good to go, as winter is around the corner and no one will want to travel the passes without the most current information.

What if you don't have a smartphone or simply don't want to download another app?

You have a few options:

-The I-90 Snoqualmie Pass webpage: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/mountainpasses/Snoqualmie

-Sign up for WSDOT email alerts: https://wsdot.wa.gov/travel/sign-wsdot-travel-alerts

-Highway Advisory Radio: Tune in to 1610 AM or 530 AM for roadway and weather information in designated areas (roadside signs will tell you which station to tune to)

Thanks again to the WSDOT for the information. You can also follow the WSDOT on their social media for the most up-to-date road conditions.

As you get ready for winter traveling in Washington, hopefully this change from the WSDOT will be easy to navigate in the future.