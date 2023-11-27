Grandview Man Dies in I-82 Head-On Crash Near Prosser

One man is dead after a head-on crash on I-82 near Prosser.

Washington State Patrol says a 35-year old Grandview man was traveling eastbound on the highway Sunday morning when he crossed the median and struck a westbound truck head-on. The deceased driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the truck was injured and transported to Prosser Memorial Health Hospital.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office assisted WSP with traffic control as the accident was cleared.

