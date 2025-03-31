How Long Can You Legally Drive on a Donut Tire in Washington State?

So I saw an unusual sight on Sunday while I was driving down "A" street in Pasco.



Temporary Tread? Unpacking the Rules for Donut Tires in WA

I saw a minivan with a donut tire on.

Normally, that wouldn't be that unusual, but this minivan had two donut tires on and was cruising down the road.

I know that donut tires are used in an emergency and aren't built to be permanent replacement tires, but what does the law say in Washington State?

rik/canva

Can you drive around on a donut tire indefinitely? What does the law say specifically in Washington?

How Much Time Do You Have? Driving on a Donut Tire in Washington

Here is what I discovered after a quick Google search:

So a donut tire is recommended to be only driven 70 miles before getting replaced, and it's advised not to drive with a donut tire above 50 miles per hour.

Surprisingly, there is no specific law in Washington State on how long you can keep your donut tire on.

You aren't legally breaking the law the longer you have the donut tire on, but you do run a risk of another breakdown as the donut tire isn't going to last you.

Here's what the law says about your tire restrictions:

Tires—Restrictions.

(1) It is unlawful to operate a vehicle upon the public highways of this state unless it is completely equipped with pneumatic rubber tires except vehicles equipped with temporary-use spare tires that meet federal standards that are installed and used in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.

rik/canva

As you can see, driving around with a donut tire isn't illegal, but you might want to swap it out as soon as possible, as it still isn't safe, especially at speeds above 50.

