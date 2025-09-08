From Stray to Hero: WRPD’s Lucias the Bait Dog Honored After a Decade of Service

This is such a warm and fuzzy story coming out of the West Richland Police Department that I had to just share it with you.

Good Boy Gets the Job Done: Lucias the Bait Dog’s Remarkable Career

One of the ways the police can capture lost dogs is that they use a "bait" dog, just like you see "bait" cars that capture criminals on TV.

The sweetest story of Lucias, the bait dog that has been utilized by the animal control at the West Richland Police Department for the last 10 years, has received an award.

40 successful apprehensions are an amazing accomplishment, and the WRPD is celebrating Lucias victories.

West Richland Police Department via Facebook

According to the Facebook posting, Lucias himself was a stray that was rescued over 10 years ago, and now he spends his day helping capture other lost dogs.

Once a Stray, Now a Legend: Lucias the Bait Dog Celebrated for His Service

What makes Lucias so special, you ask?

This Corgi/Heeler mix was a WRPD stray dog back in 2014 and later adopted by ACCO. He knows what he's doing when it comes to catching dogs- and he's very good at it.

West Richland Police Department via Facebook

He has caught approximately 40 dogs in his 10 years of service for the ACCO at WRPD. These dogs are considered the "uncatchables" and have either been abandoned, terrified, traumatized, or considered being loose a big game (especially in the middle of an intersection).

I've enclosed a picture above of just one of his "new" friends that he helped save. It's a remarkable career from an amazing dog.

credit: west richland police department

The post goes on to say: He is now a distinguished gentleman, going on 12 years old, and will be retired when he can no longer jump into the animal control truck.

We salute you, Lucias, for being such a good boy - hopefully, you get a big steak tonight.

