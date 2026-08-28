Back-to-School in the Tri-Cities: What Parents Need to Know About Head Lice

I've talked a lot about being put into the foster system when I was five years old, and one of those memories was having head lice and being sent home from school in my hometown of Clarkston, Washington.

Kids Are Heading Back to School — What Parents Should Know About Head Lice

Back then, I remember getting my hair buzzed and solution rubbed on my scalp, and I wasn't allowed to go back to school for a few days.

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Your Tri-Cities Child Has Head Lice. Should You Keep Them Home?

I saw a posting from the Prosser School District about kids with head lice still going to school.

I'm not taking sides, but it made me think if things have changed when it comes to head lice.

Sean Gallup, Getty Images Sean Gallup, Getty Images

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So I did a quick Google search and yep, times have changed.

Here is what I discovered when it comes to kids, head lice, and school.

The Washington State Department of Health says immediate or long-term exclusion from school is no longer recommended for head lice.

If live lice are discovered, the student can remain in class for the rest of the school day, then go home to be treated.

They can return to school after appropriate treatment has begun.

A few important points according to the Washington State Department of Health

Nits (lice eggs) are not a reason to keep a child home. Students can return to school with nits after treatment.

Students can return to school with nits after treatment. Only live, hatched lice spread an infestation—not the nits themselves.

spread an infestation—not the nits themselves. Head lice are not known to spread disease .

. Schools should notify the parent/guardian and provide information about treatment.

Individual school districts may have their own procedures, so it's still worth checking with the school nurse.

So as your kids go back to school in the Columbia Basin, don't be surprised if a head lice outbreak isn't a reason to be sent home in Washington, as it's no longer a thing that school officials do.