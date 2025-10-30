The Chilling Reason Washington Tops Haunted State Lists

Halloween is around the corner, and yes, Washington State has its share of haunted houses, UFO's and scary ghost stories.

Haunted Havens: Why Washington Is Full of Ghost Stories

In a recent survey by Hard Rock Bet, the Evergreen State was ranked 9th in the nation as the most haunted state.

California took the top spot, but Washington State wasn't far off from the coveted #1 spot.

Washington State is the home of Twilight, which means vampires and werewolves, and yes, the legendary Bigfoot calls the Evergreen State his home as well.

From Ghost Towns to Curses: Why WA Is So Haunted

The team at Hard Rock Bet conducted a new study looking at four frightening factors: Haunted locations, ghost towns, UFO sightings, and average haunted house rating.

Washington residents have witnessed 7539 UFOs in their skies - the third highest in the U.S.

The Evergreen State boasts 40 haunted locations, making it a daring destination for thrill-seekers.

Haunted houses across the state have been rated 7.44/10 on average, ensuring plenty of thrills this Halloween.

Washington is home to a haunting 66 ghost towns, showing that the state's eerie history runs deep.

We've written about many of these haunted places through the years, like Prosser's Gravity Hill and Mel's Hole near Ellensburg.

There are plenty of haunted places that are worth checking out, and that's why Washington State made the most haunted list in the nation.

You can read more about the survey here.

