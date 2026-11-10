HAPO Credit Union Warns Members About Phone Number Spoofing Scam

HAPO Credit Union Warns Members About Phone Number Spoofing Scam

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Seeing HAPO on Your Caller ID? It Could Be a Scam.

Fraud Alert: Scammers Are Pretending to Call From HAPO Credit Union

It's crazy how scammers keep getting better. I normally ignore scammers because they can't even get my name right, but a few days ago, I got a text that said "Rik, blah blah blah" from an unknown number.

That was my first heads-up that it was a scam.

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HAPO Members Targeted by Phone Scam Seeking Banking Login Information

Hapo Credit Union recently posted on Facebook that a new scam is going on, and scammers are spoofing Hapo's phone number to make it look legit.

READ MORE: WA State Residents Already Scammed Out Of $12 Million in '26

Here are the details about the scam:

They’re asking for online banking login details and one-time passcodes. Do not share any information.

Hang up right away. HAPO will never call and ask for your password, PIN, or login details.

A one-time passcode is only ever requested when you are the one who called HAPO, never on a call you did not expect.

Not sure if a call was real? Hang up and call HAPO back at a number you know and trust.

I've had it happen recently, so don't fall for these scams, especially when it's from a trusted vendor like Hapo.

When in doubt, always hang up and call them directly.

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