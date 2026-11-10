HAPO Credit Union Warns Members About Phone Number Spoofing Scam

Seeing HAPO on Your Caller ID? It Could Be a Scam.

Fraud Alert: Scammers Are Pretending to Call From HAPO Credit Union

It's crazy how scammers keep getting better. I normally ignore scammers because they can't even get my name right, but a few days ago, I got a text that said "Rik, blah blah blah" from an unknown number.

That was my first heads-up that it was a scam.

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HAPO Members Targeted by Phone Scam Seeking Banking Login Information

Hapo Credit Union recently posted on Facebook that a new scam is going on, and scammers are spoofing Hapo's phone number to make it look legit.

READ MORE: WA State Residents Already Scammed Out Of $12 Million in '26

Here are the details about the scam:

They’re asking for online banking login details and one-time passcodes. Do not share any information.

Hang up right away. HAPO will never call and ask for your password, PIN, or login details.

A one-time passcode is only ever requested when you are the one who called HAPO, never on a call you did not expect.

Not sure if a call was real? Hang up and call HAPO back at a number you know and trust.

I've had it happen recently, so don't fall for these scams, especially when it's from a trusted vendor like Hapo.

When in doubt, always hang up and call them directly.