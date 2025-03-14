Who loves Basketball? It's that time of year. Hello March Madness!

The Gonzaga men's basketball streak of making the NCAA tournament will grow to a whopping 26 seasons on Sunday and that is getting lots of people excited! According to Axios and Everette Cook.

Gonzaga won the West Coast Conference tournament this week.

It's the Bulldogs' 20th under head coach Mark Few.

On Sunday, Gonzaga will learn learn its first-round opponent and region.

ESPN Bracketology projects the Bulldogs to be a No. 7 seed in the East, with their first-round game in Cleveland against Oklahoma.

Gonzaga's women's team lost in the WCC tournament semifinals to Oregon State.

The Bulldogs won 22 games this year and went 17-3 in the WCC, but are no longer projected to make the NCAA tournament.

Despite finishing 12th in the Big Ten, ESPN still projects the Huskies to be one of the last four teams in.

Washington is also hosting games for both tournaments this month.

Spring can bring some unpredictable weather. At least there are great basketball games and bracket challenges to work on during March Madness so we all have something to do if the weather turns sour.

Enjoy routing on your favorite teams and rustle up some good game day snacks to make an enjoyable watching time with friends and family.

