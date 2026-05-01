How Today’s Gas Prices Compare to Washington’s All-Time Highs

I got gas today at the little mini-mart on 10th Avenue in Kennewick, and those gas prices continue to rise.

The Most Expensive Gas in Washington History Is Happening Right Now

It got me thinking, have we reached the all-time high price for a gallon of gas in the Evergreen State?

I lived in California back in 2005, and gas was over $5 a gallon, but now Washington State has become one of the highest places to buy gas in the nation.

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Statewide Gas Prices Reach All-Time High in Washington

So I did a little digging, and according to Google, we are seeing some of the highest gas prices ever in Washington State.

Here's a quick breakdown for you:

$5.61 was the highest ever recorded by AAA, and we hit that on May 1st, 2026.

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The previous record was $5.55 back in 2022 during the post-pandemic and the Ukraine war energy spike.

Washington didn’t regularly hit $5+ gas until 2022 and later. Since then, prices have stayed among the highest in the U.S.

So as we head into May, I can't imagine what the gas numbers will be this summer, but I'd expect that we might see six dollars a gallon, and that would be crazy.