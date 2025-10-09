Could White Be the Next Color on Stoplights in Washington?

I know as kids we wanted flying cars like we saw on The Jetsons or Back to the Future, but so far it's a no-go in 2025.

There is one thing that might be changing in the future, and it'll surprise a lot of people, especially those driving cars here in Washington State.

Researchers Propose a White Stoplight — Here’s What It Would Mean for Drivers

Our normal stoplights have three primary colors to let us know what to do at an intersection, but researchers might be adding a fourth color to the stoplight.

The color white is being batted around, and before you say white isn't a color, just go with me on this.

Researchers at North Carolina State University have proposed adding a fourth, white signal phase that would activate when enough connected autonomous vehicles (CAVs) are present so those AVs can act as “mobile controllers” to lead mixed traffic through an intersection.

Will We See White Traffic Lights on Washington Roads Someday?

It all sounds super-scientific, but in computer simulations, the white phase reduced overall delays, cut fuel use, and even shortened pedestrian wait times under many scenarios.

So Washington State has a long way to go before we adopt another color on our stop lights, but as the world gets closer and closer to the Jetsons, we might see that additional color in the future for automated vehicles.

As Mr. Spock might say, that would be fascinating to see in the future.

What do you think? Are you even interested in an automated car? Let me know in the comments below.

