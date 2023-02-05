Free Smoke Detectors For People Who Live in Yakima County

The American Red Cross is out to install as many smoke detectors as they can in Yakima County.

Get our free mobile app

Yakima County has the highest rate of home fires in the state. The American Red Cross hosts Sound the Alarm every year to install free smoke alarms for those in need.

Home fires claim seven lives every day, but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

Smoke detectors should be installed on every level of your home, on the ceiling or high on the wall. Smoke detectors should be cleaned once a month and the batteries should be checked twice a year.

Home fires are the number one disaster the American Red Cross responds to nationally. You and those living in your home should also have a planned escape route. You should practice the escape route.

When is the Sound the Alarm Event being held?

This year's Sound the Alarm event will take place on April 22nd in Yakima County. However, anyone can schedule an appointment at any time by signing up here.

103 iconic photos that capture 103 years of world history Stacker gathered some of the most iconic images from the past 103 years, beginning in 1918 and leading up to 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S.