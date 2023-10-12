Free Ice Cream Cones for Pups This Friday in Kennewick

Calling all dogs! It's FREE pup cup day This Friday, October 13th.

Usually, people are skeptical about Friday the 13th. However, tomorrow, THIS Friday the 13th is all good. Especially for your pet dogs, their tails will be wagging! Angel Brook Farm Ice Cream is hosting is the FREE pup cup event at Summer's Hub of Kennewick from 12:30 pm to 8:30 pm. You're invited to bring your furry friends to the food truck hub at 6481 West Skagit Avenue in Kennewick.

All animals must be on a leash, well behaved, and polite.

It's recommended that you get vanilla ice cream for your pups. Avoid chocolate, nuts, and other flavors that may not sit right with your pets.

According to a press release:

Located at the Summers Hub of Kennewick, you can enjoy homemade waffle cones, sorbet, seasonal flavors, and the classics while supporting a local ice cream business. With the slogan, “from here, for here,” Kyle Beus's mission is to offer only the best flavors made from the best ingredients. By always sourcing natural ingredients and even using fresh produce from their family farm, the ice cream at Angel Brook Farm Ice Cream is truly local and truly delicious.

This Friday (tomorrow) bring your dogs (on a leash) to the Angel Brook Farm Ice Cream truck at Summer's Hub of Kennewick. Free pup cones will be served between 12:30 pm and 8:30 pm. The dogs are going to love it!

