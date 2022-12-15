Extremely Icy Roads Blamed in Franklin County School Bus Crash

A school bus driver was injured Thursday morning trying to avoid a collision.

Get our free mobile app

It happened in Franklin County at about 10:15 am. The bus was traveling on McClenny Road when an oncoming UPS truck collided with the bus near Pederson Road.

The collision sent the bus off the road.

Franklin County Fire District 3 Franklin County Fire District 3 loading...

The UPS Truck landed on an embankment on the other side of the road. Washington State Patrol, Franklin County Fire District 3, and EMS personnel responded to the accident.

4 students were onboard the bus. They were NOT injured. Neighbors nearby helped the students and driver off the school bus. The injured driver was transported to a local hospital. The UPS driver was not injured.

According to the National Weather Service, a Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 am Friday.

Freezing fog can cause black ice to form on roadways. Black ice is difficult to see and so particularly dangerous. Drive more slowly when you suspect icy conditions.

WSP Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted about freezing fog on Thursday morning.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

