What’s Getting More Expensive? 5 Price Hikes Hitting Washington State

So I was gassing up my truck this weekend when I noticed a big jump in gas prices. Luckily, I had my Fred Meyer card, which took a few cents off, but gas prices have really jumped in Washington State over the last few months.

Sticker Shock: What’s Jumped in Price Across Washington State This Year

I also noticed a bunch of comments on the Next Door app talking about the jump in real estate assessments, which means a jump in property taxes for folks who live in Kennewick.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

So it got me thinking about what else has jumped up in price, and here's the list I came up with, thanks to a Google search.

In the Tri-Cities, regular gas has been at about $4.45/gal recently. That’s up about $0.60 over the year, and that new 6-cent gas tax hike in July sure didn't help things.

From Gas to Groceries: 5 Things Costing More in Washington State

Home prices have jumped. The median sales price in the Tri-Cities rose to $445,000 in May 2025, up more than $11,000 from March.

That’s about 5.5% higher than a year earlier for the median price, so YIKES on wanting to purchase a home - It'll cost you some bucks here in the TC.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Next, the average retail price for residential electricity in Washington rose from 12.14¢/kWh in May 2024 to 13.67¢/kWh in May 2025, which is a 12.6% increase, so it's not your imagination, power costs have gone up. I don't know about you, but I'm almost afraid to open up my next electric bill.

It won't surprise you that prices for groceries have been rising. In Seattle, grocery prices rose 5.3% in one year, with meat, poultry, and dairy among the most impacted.

Lastly, property taxes have caused some homeowners in Kennewick to see assessed values rise. One house went from a 2024 assessed value of $395,000 to $437,000 (about a 10.6% jump) according to the Tri-City Herald.

So as you can see, prices are jumping like crazy, and it's not just gas or groceries. We will see if these prices continue to go up or down, but I'm hoping for some relief in the wallet soon.

READ NEXT: Driving Anywhere In Washington State Will Get More Expensive

Major Retail Closures in Washington State: 7 Stores We’ll Miss These seven stores were HUGE in our lives growing up in Washington State, and now several are no longer open - do you recall shopping at any of these retail giants in the Evergreen state? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals