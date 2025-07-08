Top 5 Weekend Getaways Just a Short Drive from the Tri-Cities

Top 5 Weekend Getaways Just a Short Drive from the Tri-Cities

As temps start cooking in the Tri-Cities, it's time to plot a getaway to cooler parts of Washington State, and I've got a list of the Top 5 places you can escape to in the Evergreen State.

Escape the Ordinary: Discover 5 Cool Weekenders Near the Tri-Cities

If you've got a limited budget, these five places I've picked for you will save you money and cool you down in the process.

Here are my five picks of places that you can easily get to from the Tri-Cities, and all are a lot cooler in temperatures than the Columbia Basin.

Unwind in Style: 5 Awesome Weekend Retreats from the Tri-Cities

Here are five places that you'll love to escape from the hot temps in Washington State.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

As you can see, I've picked some pretty cool places to visit this summer.

As you plot out your road trip this summer, don't forget your favorite munchies, and I'll see you out on the road.

