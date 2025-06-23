Guess Who’s Moving in Next to Grocery Outlet in Richland?

It seems like Tri-Cities is growing like a weed, and that's a good thing for new businesses coming to the Columbia Basin.

The Fun and Savings of Five Below Are Coming to Richland, Washington

We've seen Chick-fil-A open last week and a new Costco opening soon in August, and now another beloved retailer is coming to Washington State, and it's got Richland shoppers pretty excited.

Five Below Reports Same Store Declines In Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

In a posting from Grocery Outlet (Queensgate location) on their Facebook page, it looks like Five Below is coming to the old Party City building and will be the new neighbor for the Grocery Outlet.

Where Is The New Five Below Going To Be Located in Richland, Washington?

Five Below is a popular discount store with prices of items five dollars and below, and some items limited to no more than thirty dollars.

Party City locations in Federal Way, Puyallup, Lynwood, Spokane, and Yakima/Union Gap have been announced as new locations for Five Below.

Five Below Reports Same Store Declines In Quarterly Earnings Getty Images loading...

I checked the comments on the Grocery Outlet Facebook post, and shoppers are excited about the future addition of Five Below to the Queensgate area.

I did a quick search and found no opening date for Below Five for us in the Tri-Cities, but the good news is that Five Below is coming, and we'll keep you up to date as we get more information on their future opening.

As we get these great new businesses opening, all I can say is Where is Trader Joe's?

We are waiting for you.

READ NEXT: Trader Joe's, Why Won't You Come To The Tri-Cities?

10 foods that are allowed through TSA checkpoints in Washington State Here are 10 food items allowed through TSA checkpoints with no worries in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals