Tri-Cities Parents: Think Twice Before Posting Those First-Day-of-School Photos

I love when kids go back to school, and you see all those great first-day-of-school photos on our social media threads, and even though it seems innocent, you might be putting your kids at risk with those photos.

Back-to-School Photos Could Reveal More About Your Child Than You Think

It's one of those we don't think about very often, but we should. I saw a recent posting from the Deer Park Police Department in Texas, and even though it's not the Tri-Cities, I thought this was good information to pass on to you

credit: deer park police department via facebook credit: deer park police department via facebook

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Tri-Cities Parents: What You Should Remove From Your Child’s First-Day Photo

Your first day of school picture might be giving away too many personal details about your kid(s). If you post their age, height, class, dreams, sports, and other information that seems innocent, it can still be used for nefarious reasons.

credit: deer park police department via facebook credit: deer park police department via facebook

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It's easy not to think about it at the time, but as you get your kids ready for those great back-to-school pictures, don't give away too much of their personal details.

Thanks to the Deer Park Police Department, I've enclosed some photos of Officer Delamorena demonstrating some safe practices when it comes to those back-to-school pictures.